Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

6334 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6334 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
pool
tennis court
2/2 UPDATED END UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR – Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with eating space plus breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space and counters. Large great room to enjoy quality time with family. Plenty of natural light that comes in through the many windows. Ceiling fans in both of the two large bedrooms. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The unit has a large rear porch to enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. North Bay Village has amenities such as pools, tennis courts, recreation & playgrounds, and water access. Shopping, Restaurants, and Coffee Shop are all nearby. North Bay Village is a beautiful gated community which is centrally located with easy access to everything, including beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close. NOTE - TO MOVE IN First month Rent, Last Month Rent, and Security Deposit Required (Total of $3,300). Laundry is very conveniently located next to unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
