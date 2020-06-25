6334 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar playground pool tennis court

2/2 UPDATED END UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR – Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with eating space plus breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space and counters. Large great room to enjoy quality time with family. Plenty of natural light that comes in through the many windows. Ceiling fans in both of the two large bedrooms. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The unit has a large rear porch to enjoy the Florida Lifestyle. North Bay Village has amenities such as pools, tennis courts, recreation & playgrounds, and water access. Shopping, Restaurants, and Coffee Shop are all nearby. North Bay Village is a beautiful gated community which is centrally located with easy access to everything, including beaches and airport, as the major highways (Hillsborough Ave, Veterans/589) are very close. NOTE - TO MOVE IN First month Rent, Last Month Rent, and Security Deposit Required (Total of $3,300). Laundry is very conveniently located next to unit.