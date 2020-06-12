6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! TOTALLY REMODELED Recently! Beautiful Spacious 3BR/2BA condo located in the Desirable Gated Water Front Community "Colony Bay". Super Clean, Bright and Cozy. It's Recently Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautiful Tile Floor is through-out! Almost everything RECENTLY INSTALLED here: Gorgeous Kitchen with New Cherry Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances; a Large Living room and Dining Room Combo has a Recently Installed Wet Bar with most popular kind of Granite Counter-Top. Master bedroom has a walking closet, double vanities in the Master Bath room. You can step out through Master suite sliding door. The other 2 Bedrooms with beautiful big tiles recently installed covering the floors, sharing 2nd Bathroom with Newer Cabinets and Granite Counter-Top. Inside Laundry room has Nice Washer and Dryer. The owner will pay Condo fee for tenants to use Community Pool. You will Enjoy Florida Life Style here Year around! The Community is just off W. Hillsborough Ave. Easy access Highway I-275, Veteran's Express Highway and SR 60. Perfect location for Commuters to Downtown Tampa and all Cities in Pinellas County, a short drive to famous Clearwater Beach, and Other Beaches along on Gulf Blvd & Gulf of Mexico. Airports, Hospitals, Restaurants and all kinds of businesses, shopping Centers & Plazas are around! Will be Available For New Tenants to Move in on 7/5/2019. Please call for more info and Showings!