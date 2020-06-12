All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE
6330 Grand Bahama Circle

6330 Grand Bahama Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6330 Grand Bahama Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
GREAT LOCATION! TOTALLY REMODELED Recently! Beautiful Spacious 3BR/2BA condo located in the Desirable Gated Water Front Community "Colony Bay". Super Clean, Bright and Cozy. It's Recently Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautiful Tile Floor is through-out! Almost everything RECENTLY INSTALLED here: Gorgeous Kitchen with New Cherry Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances; a Large Living room and Dining Room Combo has a Recently Installed Wet Bar with most popular kind of Granite Counter-Top. Master bedroom has a walking closet, double vanities in the Master Bath room. You can step out through Master suite sliding door. The other 2 Bedrooms with beautiful big tiles recently installed covering the floors, sharing 2nd Bathroom with Newer Cabinets and Granite Counter-Top. Inside Laundry room has Nice Washer and Dryer. The owner will pay Condo fee for tenants to use Community Pool. You will Enjoy Florida Life Style here Year around! The Community is just off W. Hillsborough Ave. Easy access Highway I-275, Veteran's Express Highway and SR 60. Perfect location for Commuters to Downtown Tampa and all Cities in Pinellas County, a short drive to famous Clearwater Beach, and Other Beaches along on Gulf Blvd & Gulf of Mexico. Airports, Hospitals, Restaurants and all kinds of businesses, shopping Centers & Plazas are around! Will be Available For New Tenants to Move in on 7/5/2019. Please call for more info and Showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have any available units?
6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have?
Some of 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6330 GRAND BAHAMA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
