6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE

6213 Oak Cluster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Welcome to Oak View! This lovely 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhouse is calling your name. The exterior features cool blue paint to remind you of the Florida beaches, a screened patio, and a fenced backyard. Great for entertaining family or guests. The interior has newer laminate floors and recently updated paint. This unit comes equip with an IN UNIT washer & dryer along with an attached 1 car garage for additional storage or parking the car. Centrally located to all Tampa has to offer! Conveniently located just off of the Veterans expressway for easy travel. Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more! Call today to schedule your private viewing. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have any available units?
6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have?
Some of 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
