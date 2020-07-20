6213 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE

Amenities

Welcome to Oak View! This lovely 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhouse is calling your name. The exterior features cool blue paint to remind you of the Florida beaches, a screened patio, and a fenced backyard. Great for entertaining family or guests. The interior has newer laminate floors and recently updated paint. This unit comes equip with an IN UNIT washer & dryer along with an attached 1 car garage for additional storage or parking the car. Centrally located to all Tampa has to offer! Conveniently located just off of the Veterans expressway for easy travel. Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more! Call today to schedule your private viewing. Ready for immediate move in!