All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 5929 MOHR ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5929 MOHR ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5929 MOHR ROAD

5929 Mohr Road · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5929 Mohr Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW..Such a gorgeous mansion minutes from the airport, at the heart of the city yet on an acre of land with direct water access to Rocky Creek flowing into Tampa Bay. Built in 2018 by luxury builder Point Construction, this is their International award winning, Kyla model. Custom designed with almost 200K UPGRADES.One of a kind salt water OVERSIZED SPA/POOL provides indoor/outdoor experience with a dreamy WATERFALL feature flowing from the 2nd floor.As you enter the house through GRAND DOUBLE STAIRS the beauty of the house starts to encompass you. Designed with entertainment in mind, the entire floor plan flows perfectly for family and guests welcoming you with OPEN LAYOUT, wood like porcelain floors,high ceilings, elegant finishes with tons of natural light. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line Stainless Steel appliances, convection cooktop/oven, built in wine racks, wine cooler, exquisite European MARBLE COUNTER TOPS/back splash, a large center island. Master bedroom overlooks onto the creek, comes with his/hers walk in closets, en suite master bathroom with frame-less shower enclosure, exotic tiles, garden tub, double-sinks, granite counter tops & bidet. On ground level there is 1258 sqft playroom area, fenced yard, 9 security cameras, outdoor designer lighting and paved driveway, dock and boat lift 8500lb.The estate home comes with its own private electric gate, built in Bose/ intercom system, 2 separate garages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have any available units?
5929 MOHR ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5929 MOHR ROAD have?
Some of 5929 MOHR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 MOHR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5929 MOHR ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 MOHR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5929 MOHR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5929 MOHR ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5929 MOHR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5929 MOHR ROAD has a pool.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5929 MOHR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5929 MOHR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 MOHR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 MOHR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5929 MOHR ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity