5929 MOHR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

WOW..Such a gorgeous mansion minutes from the airport, at the heart of the city yet on an acre of land with direct water access to Rocky Creek flowing into Tampa Bay. Built in 2018 by luxury builder Point Construction, this is their International award winning, Kyla model. Custom designed with almost 200K UPGRADES.One of a kind salt water OVERSIZED SPA/POOL provides indoor/outdoor experience with a dreamy WATERFALL feature flowing from the 2nd floor.As you enter the house through GRAND DOUBLE STAIRS the beauty of the house starts to encompass you. Designed with entertainment in mind, the entire floor plan flows perfectly for family and guests welcoming you with OPEN LAYOUT, wood like porcelain floors,high ceilings, elegant finishes with tons of natural light. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line Stainless Steel appliances, convection cooktop/oven, built in wine racks, wine cooler, exquisite European MARBLE COUNTER TOPS/back splash, a large center island. Master bedroom overlooks onto the creek, comes with his/hers walk in closets, en suite master bathroom with frame-less shower enclosure, exotic tiles, garden tub, double-sinks, granite counter tops & bidet. On ground level there is 1258 sqft playroom area, fenced yard, 9 security cameras, outdoor designer lighting and paved driveway, dock and boat lift 8500lb.The estate home comes with its own private electric gate, built in Bose/ intercom system, 2 separate garages