5756 BAYWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Waterfront Condo in Gated community! This is a wonderful waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with many upgrades is located on the 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen is highlighted by thick granite countertops, maple cabinetry with under lighting and full stainless appliances package. New flooring throughout all living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Boat slips are available for rent and canal provides direct access to Tampa Bay with no bridges! This community offers all the resort style amenities including swimming pool with spa, newly renovated state of the art fitness center with a separate cardio area, tennis & racquetball courts and a private waterfront boardwalk with community boat slips providing electric and water. Excellent location placing you 10 min to the airport, downtown Tampa, beaches, restaurants and the best shopping centers in the region.