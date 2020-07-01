All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
5756 BAYWATER DRIVE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

5756 BAYWATER DRIVE

5756 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5756 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Waterfront Condo in Gated community! This is a wonderful waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with many upgrades is located on the 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen is highlighted by thick granite countertops, maple cabinetry with under lighting and full stainless appliances package. New flooring throughout all living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Boat slips are available for rent and canal provides direct access to Tampa Bay with no bridges! This community offers all the resort style amenities including swimming pool with spa, newly renovated state of the art fitness center with a separate cardio area, tennis & racquetball courts and a private waterfront boardwalk with community boat slips providing electric and water. Excellent location placing you 10 min to the airport, downtown Tampa, beaches, restaurants and the best shopping centers in the region.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5756 BAYWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5756 BAYWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5756 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

