Town 'n' Country, FL
5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD

5611 East Longboat Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5611 East Longboat Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely CUSTOM HOME ready to lease in upscale gated neighborhood of Bayside. You will love the open floor plan & beautiful CONSERVATION views from almost every room! The kitchen overlooks the family room & has newer appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, & natural CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY. Wait until you see the amazing HUGE "hidden" walk in pantry, that you will not believe! Separate built in bar in the kitchen/family room includes a WINE REFRIGERATOR & WINE RACK for entertaining! SURROUND SOUND within the built in, custom glazed, solid maple wood entertainment center. Pre-wired stereo speakers with soundboard in the walls between family room & bedrooms. Spacious DOWNSTAIRS master BR with separate dual sinks & 2 walk in closets. NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN 3 OF THE 4 DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS & DEN. All cabinetry throughout the home is solid wood & all interior doors are solid core! Upstairs bonus room with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, bedroom, & full bath w/ incredible open view of the Bay. Separate GAME ROOM/2ND LIVING ROOM, bedroom & full bath, just off pool with DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE to family room. ALSO WOULD BE A GREAT MULTI-GENERATIONAL HOME/NANNY LIVING QUARTERS WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE IN BACK.Tons of STORAGE & CLOSETS! Huge GARAGE WITH 900 SQ FT, fits 3-4 CARS. This awesome home is in a great neighborhood located just 15 minutes to Tampa airport, nearby shopping, restaurants, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS & Berkeley Prep is only 5 minutes away! LEASE OPTION/PURCHASE WILL BE CONSIDERED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have any available units?
5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
