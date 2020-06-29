5611 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely CUSTOM HOME ready to lease in upscale gated neighborhood of Bayside. You will love the open floor plan & beautiful CONSERVATION views from almost every room! The kitchen overlooks the family room & has newer appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, & natural CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY. Wait until you see the amazing HUGE "hidden" walk in pantry, that you will not believe! Separate built in bar in the kitchen/family room includes a WINE REFRIGERATOR & WINE RACK for entertaining! SURROUND SOUND within the built in, custom glazed, solid maple wood entertainment center. Pre-wired stereo speakers with soundboard in the walls between family room & bedrooms. Spacious DOWNSTAIRS master BR with separate dual sinks & 2 walk in closets. NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN 3 OF THE 4 DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS & DEN. All cabinetry throughout the home is solid wood & all interior doors are solid core! Upstairs bonus room with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, bedroom, & full bath w/ incredible open view of the Bay. Separate GAME ROOM/2ND LIVING ROOM, bedroom & full bath, just off pool with DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE to family room. ALSO WOULD BE A GREAT MULTI-GENERATIONAL HOME/NANNY LIVING QUARTERS WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE IN BACK.Tons of STORAGE & CLOSETS! Huge GARAGE WITH 900 SQ FT, fits 3-4 CARS. This awesome home is in a great neighborhood located just 15 minutes to Tampa airport, nearby shopping, restaurants, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS & Berkeley Prep is only 5 minutes away! LEASE OPTION/PURCHASE WILL BE CONSIDERED!