5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....water access just a few steps away! Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, sleek espresso cabinets, modern lighting and beautiful smooth light granite makes the kitchen a dream to be in. Living room is spacious and can easily accommodate larger furniture separate dining area next to kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious, master has en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Bathroom are remodeled with new vanities. No carpet! Laminate throughout. Screened in patio has ceramic tile throughout great for setting up a sitting area and enjoy a morning coffee. This community has many amenities including gym with cardio room and weight room, lap pool, jacuzzi, gas grill stations, tennis courts, boat dock and more. Easy Gulf access, close to Iternational and Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway, I-275, downtown Tampa, Clearwater and St Pete call to schedule a showing Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159