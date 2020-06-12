All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161

5534 Baywater Drive · (727) 252-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....water access just a few steps away! Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, sleek espresso cabinets, modern lighting and beautiful smooth light granite makes the kitchen a dream to be in. Living room is spacious and can easily accommodate larger furniture separate dining area next to kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious, master has en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Bathroom are remodeled with new vanities. No carpet! Laminate throughout. Screened in patio has ceramic tile throughout great for setting up a sitting area and enjoy a morning coffee. This community has many amenities including gym with cardio room and weight room, lap pool, jacuzzi, gas grill stations, tennis courts, boat dock and more. Easy Gulf access, close to Iternational and Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway, I-275, downtown Tampa, Clearwater and St Pete call to schedule a showing Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have any available units?
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have?
Some of 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 does offer parking.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have a pool?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 has a pool.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have accessible units?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161 has units with air conditioning.
