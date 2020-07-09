4919 EL Dorado Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4d304201d ---- HONEY STOP THE CAR! This beautiful Fully renovated family home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 vehicle carport. Located in Town n Country minutes away from the airport and major highways and courtney campbell causeway. Wonderful curb appeal in a lovely neighborhood contains over 1700 sf of pure joy. This home has been totally Refreshed and Renovated with crown moulding throughout the home. Upon entry, you are greeted with warm wood floors throughout the living room, CROWN MOLDING all throughout the home, 5 1/4\" BASEBOARDS. The OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen features new granite countertops, new custom wood cabinets,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a spacious island. Brand new roof with 3D commercial shingles just installed this year. SPACIOUS master bedroom includes separate bathroom, granite countertop vanity, and a walk-in closet. Spoil yourself by relaxing on the huge screened in porch with a fenced backyard for privacy, or retreat to the beautifully renovated interior with all new fans and lighting fixtures. Tiled floors in the dining and family room areas. Upgraded frieze carpet with thick padding in bedrooms and windows are adorned with 2 inch faux wood blinds. Nothing to do but decorate to taste, completely move-in ready! Town and country is a family friendly community with parks and recreation nearby. This home is centrally located in Tampa, close to schools, restaurants and highways. Easy access to Veterans Expressway, I-275, Tampa International Airport, Westshore financial district, Downtown Tampa, Ybor city, HCC campuses, hospitals, International Plaza, Citrus Plaza, Westshore Plaze, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, St. Pete and Clearwater, the bayview at Courtney Campbell causeway, and more! This is a WELL PRICED home with great space to entertain, you will not want to miss this opportunity! Schedule your private showing today! Available June 1,2019 ? 1700 Square Feet ? 4 bed 2 bath block home ? Completely Renovated & Remodeled (New roof, New AC, New windows, NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS) ? Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances ? Private master suite w/walk in closet and bathroom *Showing by appointment only. and by property manager pre approval only. Tenant occupied. **Please do not disturb the tenants Rent $1700 Deposit $1700 Application fee $50 per adult Small pets allowed Income requirements 3 times the rent, no evictions/felonies past 3 years No cost Pre qualification check with property manager required BEFORE showing. We will be in touch before your scheduled appointment time, please be available for a short call. Do now show up to your scheduled appointment if you have not called the property manager back for pre qualification. Thanks.