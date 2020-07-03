4918 Crest Hill Dr

Amenities

Totally remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in TAMPAï¿½??S TOWN AND COUNTRY AREA. This three bedroom home has NO CARPET. Updated kitchen and baths. Kitchen has Pass through window and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Large living areas with Formal dining room. Inside utility room. Nice size bedrooms each has ceiling fans. Lots of closet space. Living Room and bedrooms are laminate wood flooring. Kitchen, dining room and baths are tile. 1 Car Carport with Newer shed for Extra storage. This home is very close to Veterans Expressway, Tampa International Airport, shopping and local restaurants. Property is managed by a licensed property manager in the Tampa Bay area. NO CATS! SMALL DOG 10 POUNDS OR LESS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.