Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

4918 Crest Hill Dr

4918 Crest Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Crest Hill Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Totally remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in TAMPAï¿½??S TOWN AND COUNTRY AREA. This three bedroom home has NO CARPET. Updated kitchen and baths. Kitchen has Pass through window and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Large living areas with Formal dining room. Inside utility room. Nice size bedrooms each has ceiling fans. Lots of closet space. Living Room and bedrooms are laminate wood flooring. Kitchen, dining room and baths are tile. 1 Car Carport with Newer shed for Extra storage. This home is very close to Veterans Expressway, Tampa International Airport, shopping and local restaurants. Property is managed by a licensed property manager in the Tampa Bay area. NO CATS! SMALL DOG 10 POUNDS OR LESS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have any available units?
4918 Crest Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have?
Some of 4918 Crest Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Crest Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Crest Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Crest Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 Crest Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Crest Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 Crest Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 4918 Crest Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4918 Crest Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Crest Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 Crest Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4918 Crest Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

