4722 Soapstone Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single family home in Town and Country, Bay Crest park Neighborhood. This 2 stories house feature a large kitchen with granite counter top, full appliances including washer and dryer, ceramic tile on the ground floor and laminated floor upstairs. Back screened porch, recreational/ barbecue area around a beautiful, recently remodeled pool with a slide, green landscaping in the front and back of the house and a double car garage with washer and dryer inside.

House is partially furnished but it can be removed by the owner if renters don't need it. Property close to Memorial Hwy, Tampa International Airport, and easy access to mayor expressways and beaches. Must see it now. Call 8137354969