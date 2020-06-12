All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

4722 Soapstone Dr

4722 Soapstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Soapstone Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single family home in Town and Country, Bay Crest park Neighborhood. This 2 stories house feature a large kitchen with granite counter top, full appliances including washer and dryer, ceramic tile on the ground floor and laminated floor upstairs. Back screened porch, recreational/ barbecue area around a beautiful, recently remodeled pool with a slide, green landscaping in the front and back of the house and a double car garage with washer and dryer inside.
House is partially furnished but it can be removed by the owner if renters don't need it. Property close to Memorial Hwy, Tampa International Airport, and easy access to mayor expressways and beaches. Must see it now. Call 8137354969

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have any available units?
4722 Soapstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4722 Soapstone Dr have?
Some of 4722 Soapstone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Soapstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Soapstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Soapstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Soapstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Soapstone Dr offers parking.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 Soapstone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4722 Soapstone Dr has a pool.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4722 Soapstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 Soapstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 Soapstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4722 Soapstone Dr has units with air conditioning.
