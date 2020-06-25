4720 CARLYLE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Turn Key rental, completely remodeled. Newer A/C. Newer roof. New kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Big fenced in back yard. Bathrooms have been renovated. New ceramic tile throughout entire house. New windows and doors. New indoor laundry closet. New fan and light fixtures. Updated electrical and plumbing. Fresh landscaping. Brand new pavered driveway. It is like living in a brand new house. Large shed for storage. Carport. Owners are looking for very long term tenants and have no plans of selling the home. Available immediately. All the house needs is you and your belongings. Do not wait, this rental will not last. Please only contact if you plan to move in the next 15 days.