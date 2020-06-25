All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4720 CARLYLE ROAD

4720 Carlyle Road · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Carlyle Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Turn Key rental, completely remodeled. Newer A/C. Newer roof. New kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Big fenced in back yard. Bathrooms have been renovated. New ceramic tile throughout entire house. New windows and doors. New indoor laundry closet. New fan and light fixtures. Updated electrical and plumbing. Fresh landscaping. Brand new pavered driveway. It is like living in a brand new house. Large shed for storage. Carport. Owners are looking for very long term tenants and have no plans of selling the home. Available immediately. All the house needs is you and your belongings. Do not wait, this rental will not last. Please only contact if you plan to move in the next 15 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have any available units?
4720 CARLYLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have?
Some of 4720 CARLYLE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 CARLYLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4720 CARLYLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 CARLYLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 CARLYLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4720 CARLYLE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
