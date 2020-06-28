4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Absolutely stunning luxury townhome with 2540 square feet of living space. This home features 3 full bedrooms plus a bonus room on the first level with a private full bathroom and a wet bar. Walk out onto the spacious private patio at ground level or the other patio on the 2nd level. The second floor features living, dining, kitchen and a half bathroom. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms can be found on the 3rd floor. Master suite features double entry doors, full master bathroom suite with garden tub and separate shower stall, double closets and great views! This property is gated and also includes a deeded boat slip for your enjoyment. Gorgeous dark wood flooring, solid surface kitchen counters and new stainless appliances make this stunning townhome a great place to live. Call today for your private showing. Hurry before it is gone! HOA takes 5-7 days for approval. Pets are case by case basis with HOA and owner approval.