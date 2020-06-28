All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE

4342 Spinnaker Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4342 Spinnaker Cove Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Absolutely stunning luxury townhome with 2540 square feet of living space. This home features 3 full bedrooms plus a bonus room on the first level with a private full bathroom and a wet bar. Walk out onto the spacious private patio at ground level or the other patio on the 2nd level. The second floor features living, dining, kitchen and a half bathroom. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms can be found on the 3rd floor. Master suite features double entry doors, full master bathroom suite with garden tub and separate shower stall, double closets and great views! This property is gated and also includes a deeded boat slip for your enjoyment. Gorgeous dark wood flooring, solid surface kitchen counters and new stainless appliances make this stunning townhome a great place to live. Call today for your private showing. Hurry before it is gone! HOA takes 5-7 days for approval. Pets are case by case basis with HOA and owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have any available units?
4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have?
Some of 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE offers parking.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have a pool?
No, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 SPINNAKER COVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
