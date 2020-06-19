All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD

4311 Saltwater Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Saltwater Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Waterfront perfection! This absolutely beautiful, spacious 3/2 plus 2 car garage pool home delivers the best of the best on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful, gated Sweetwater community. Inside, you’ll love the master chef’s kitchen with granite counters, gorgeous maple cabinetry, premier stainless steel appliances, and eat-in area. And this home defines luxury from the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entry and large family room (with cozy, wood-burning fireplace) to the stunning 18 x 18 tilework in the formal dining room through to the master suite. About the spacious master suite: large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk-in shower accented with distinctive tilework, dual sinks, granite counters, and the list goes on. In addition to bathing the home in natural light, sliders from the rec room lead to your saltwater, screened pool oasis. A large dolphin fountain provides the focal point with custom stone paver deck, wet bar, hot tub and tropical foliage providing the perfect atmosphere for family and friend fun. All this… on the water! You have a private dock with boat lift, very easy access to Tampa Bay and Gulf waters, and the best water views from your plush backyard. Located close to everything, including Berkeley Preparatory school, plus oversized rooms, a new roof in 2017, and more – if you’ve ever dreamed of waterfront living see this beautiful home today! In 2018 Sweetwater Creek Channel was dredged making it easier to navigate at low tide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have any available units?
4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
