4311 SALTWATER BOULEVARD

Waterfront perfection! This absolutely beautiful, spacious 3/2 plus 2 car garage pool home delivers the best of the best on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful, gated Sweetwater community. Inside, you’ll love the master chef’s kitchen with granite counters, gorgeous maple cabinetry, premier stainless steel appliances, and eat-in area. And this home defines luxury from the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entry and large family room (with cozy, wood-burning fireplace) to the stunning 18 x 18 tilework in the formal dining room through to the master suite. About the spacious master suite: large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk-in shower accented with distinctive tilework, dual sinks, granite counters, and the list goes on. In addition to bathing the home in natural light, sliders from the rec room lead to your saltwater, screened pool oasis. A large dolphin fountain provides the focal point with custom stone paver deck, wet bar, hot tub and tropical foliage providing the perfect atmosphere for family and friend fun. All this… on the water! You have a private dock with boat lift, very easy access to Tampa Bay and Gulf waters, and the best water views from your plush backyard. Located close to everything, including Berkeley Preparatory school, plus oversized rooms, a new roof in 2017, and more – if you’ve ever dreamed of waterfront living see this beautiful home today! In 2018 Sweetwater Creek Channel was dredged making it easier to navigate at low tide.