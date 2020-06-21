Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza and about 12 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk with views of Tampa Bay, and a club house.



This large 2 Bedroom /2 bath Condo has plenty of unique features such as its conveniently located next to the beautiful BeachWalk Boardwalk with a view of the mangroves. There is one assigned parking space, additional covered parking is also available for $50/month. It has beautiful tile floors, newer light fixtures and blinds, fresh paint, screened deck, large walk in closets, and washing machine, and dryer. Must See-will go fast!



From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy (60). Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left



(RLNE3182692)