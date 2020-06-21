All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4302 Bayside Village Drive #102

4302 Bayside Village Drive · (813) 417-8823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4302 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza and about 12 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk with views of Tampa Bay, and a club house.

This large 2 Bedroom /2 bath Condo has plenty of unique features such as its conveniently located next to the beautiful BeachWalk Boardwalk with a view of the mangroves. There is one assigned parking space, additional covered parking is also available for $50/month. It has beautiful tile floors, newer light fixtures and blinds, fresh paint, screened deck, large walk in closets, and washing machine, and dryer. Must See-will go fast!

From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy (60). Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left

(RLNE3182692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have any available units?
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have?
Some of 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does offer parking.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have a pool?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 has a pool.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have accessible units?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 has units with air conditioning.

