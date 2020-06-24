All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102

4302 Bayside Village Dr 102
Location

4302 Bayside Village Dr 102, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 07/01/19 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza and about 12 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk with views of Tampa Bay, and a club house.

This large 2 Bedroom /2 bath Condo has plenty of unique features such as its conveniently located next to the beautiful BeachWalk Boardwalk with a view of the mangroves. There is one reserved covered space and an additional assigned parking space. It has beautiful tile floors, newer light fixtures and blinds, fresh paint, screened deck, large walk in closets, and washing machine, and dryer. New carpet is being installed and it will be available for an April 1st move! Must See-will go fast! Pics of actual unit are pending...

From 275 Travel North on Memorial Hwy (60). Merge towards Veterans Expressway (589). Make an immediate exit on Independence Parkway. Turn Left on Memorial Hwy. Left on Bay Pointe Drive. Travel 1/2 Mile, Community on Left

(RLNE3182692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have any available units?
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have?
Some of 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 offers parking.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have a pool?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 has a pool.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have accessible units?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 has units with air conditioning.
