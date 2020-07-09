All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE

4116 Causeway Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Town 'n' Country
Location

4116 Causeway Vista Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Magnificent custom home situated directly on the OPEN WATERS OF TAMPA BAY! There is not another neighborhood quite like The Reserve of Old Tampa Bay, a quiet, GATED enclave of only 31 custom homes all built 2000-2007. Ideally located just 10 minutes from Berkeley Prep School, Tampa International Airport, the Westshore Business District, and International Plaza. The home is beautifully appointed with travertine and wood flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, Subzero and Dacor stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 2 wine refrigerators, ice maker, bonus room with pool table, elegant tile and stylish decor throughout. Plantation shutters, security system, wood beams, SALTWATER POOL and HEATED SPA, dock with lift for 30,000 lb boat....The views across the water are breathtaking - the back patio faces due west and the SUNSETS ARE INCREDIBLE! Open water access directly out to Tampa Bay, the Intracoastal and the Gulf of Mexico. This property can be leased fully furnished for an additional $1,000 per month.Annual lease only. NOT A SHORT TERM RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

