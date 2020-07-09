4116 CAUSEWAY VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Magnificent custom home situated directly on the OPEN WATERS OF TAMPA BAY! There is not another neighborhood quite like The Reserve of Old Tampa Bay, a quiet, GATED enclave of only 31 custom homes all built 2000-2007. Ideally located just 10 minutes from Berkeley Prep School, Tampa International Airport, the Westshore Business District, and International Plaza. The home is beautifully appointed with travertine and wood flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, Subzero and Dacor stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 2 wine refrigerators, ice maker, bonus room with pool table, elegant tile and stylish decor throughout. Plantation shutters, security system, wood beams, SALTWATER POOL and HEATED SPA, dock with lift for 30,000 lb boat....The views across the water are breathtaking - the back patio faces due west and the SUNSETS ARE INCREDIBLE! Open water access directly out to Tampa Bay, the Intracoastal and the Gulf of Mexico. This property can be leased fully furnished for an additional $1,000 per month.Annual lease only. NOT A SHORT TERM RENTAL.