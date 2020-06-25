4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrific executive style home situated on a large, fenced yard in the GATED COMMUNITY of Sweetwater. Very easy access to the Westshore Business District, Tampa Int'l airport and Berkeley Prep, and downtown Tampa. Fresh interior paint, beautifully updated with a gorgeous kitchen featuring dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting and a wine refrigerator. Travertine stone floors grace the kitchen and family room and wood look ceramic plank tiles are featured in the formal rooms. The interior is clean and neutral. A large stone, wood burning fireplace highlights the family room. The washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the large, covered and screened lanai which provides even more space and overlooks the large, fenced backyard. Pets will be considered. Lawn service is provided by the owner. Home is available for move in August 1, 2019