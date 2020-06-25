All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:12 PM

4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE

4115 Crosswater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Crosswater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific executive style home situated on a large, fenced yard in the GATED COMMUNITY of Sweetwater. Very easy access to the Westshore Business District, Tampa Int'l airport and Berkeley Prep, and downtown Tampa. Fresh interior paint, beautifully updated with a gorgeous kitchen featuring dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting and a wine refrigerator. Travertine stone floors grace the kitchen and family room and wood look ceramic plank tiles are featured in the formal rooms. The interior is clean and neutral. A large stone, wood burning fireplace highlights the family room. The washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the large, covered and screened lanai which provides even more space and overlooks the large, fenced backyard. Pets will be considered. Lawn service is provided by the owner. Home is available for move in August 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have any available units?
4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 CROSSWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
