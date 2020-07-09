3901 East Eden Roc Circle

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home with a spacious open flow floor plan with plenty of windows for natural light. Family room with fireplace also has walkouts to the back yard as well as the large screened lanai that overlooks the canal. Oversized dock with boat lift! Kitchen features all wood cabinet and stone counters. Stainless appliances that include a flat top stove, dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator. Breakfast nook in the kitchen along with a center island. Master suite has an attached office/den with access to the screened lanai; and an en-suite bath boasts double vanity, soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bath with a shower and tub combo. Fireplace is nonoperational. Lawn care included in rent. Just minutes from the Veterans and down town Tampa, Located just North of the Courtney Campbell Causeway on the Tampa Bay Channel.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.