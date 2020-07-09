All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 3901 East Eden Roc Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
3901 East Eden Roc Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

3901 East Eden Roc Circle

3901 East Eden Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3901 East Eden Rock Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Dana Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home with a spacious open flow floor plan with plenty of windows for natural light. Family room with fireplace also has walkouts to the back yard as well as the large screened lanai that overlooks the canal. Oversized dock with boat lift! Kitchen features all wood cabinet and stone counters. Stainless appliances that include a flat top stove, dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator. Breakfast nook in the kitchen along with a center island. Master suite has an attached office/den with access to the screened lanai; and an en-suite bath boasts double vanity, soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bath with a shower and tub combo. Fireplace is nonoperational. Lawn care included in rent. Just minutes from the Veterans and down town Tampa, Located just North of the Courtney Campbell Causeway on the Tampa Bay Channel.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have any available units?
3901 East Eden Roc Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have?
Some of 3901 East Eden Roc Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 East Eden Roc Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3901 East Eden Roc Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 East Eden Roc Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle offers parking.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have a pool?
No, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have accessible units?
No, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 East Eden Roc Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 East Eden Roc Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg