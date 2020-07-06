All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

12404 Country White Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12404 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Townhome in Country Chase in Countrway with a serene preserve view. This desirable community is centrally located to Tampa Road, Memorial Highway & the Veterans Expwy. Townhome boasts 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath + 1 Half Bath. Downstairs features LARGE Great Room. Kitchen is light and bright with an inviting breakfast bar and large pantry. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Also downstairs is a half bath just perfect for your guests. Inside Utility is upstairs. Unit includes with washer and dryer. Walk-in closets in both good sized bedrooms. Screened patio provides you with a peaceful outdoor living space with no rear neighbors. Cats and small dogs permitted only up to 25 lbs. $200 Pet Deposit per pet 50% of which is non-refundable. Application Fee $50/per adult over 18. 1+ Year Rentals only. Call for your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have any available units?
12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

