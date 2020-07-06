12404 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE.

Amenities

Fabulous Townhome in Country Chase in Countrway with a serene preserve view. This desirable community is centrally located to Tampa Road, Memorial Highway & the Veterans Expwy. Townhome boasts 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath + 1 Half Bath. Downstairs features LARGE Great Room. Kitchen is light and bright with an inviting breakfast bar and large pantry. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Also downstairs is a half bath just perfect for your guests. Inside Utility is upstairs. Unit includes with washer and dryer. Walk-in closets in both good sized bedrooms. Screened patio provides you with a peaceful outdoor living space with no rear neighbors. Cats and small dogs permitted only up to 25 lbs. $200 Pet Deposit per pet 50% of which is non-refundable. Application Fee $50/per adult over 18. 1+ Year Rentals only. Call for your appointment today!