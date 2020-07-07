12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED POOL HOME IN COUNTRYWAY, ON AN OVERSIZED LOT WITH 1/4 ACRE, FENCED IN BACK YARD, FIREPLACE, LARGE ENCLOSED PATIO. .Architectural roof with permits added in 2004... 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 2,200sf and a Huge Fenced in Backyard,Can also have a small boat in Yard there is a wide gate that opens for a boat or trailer and 2 walk in gates.... Home has Tile in the Kitchen, Living and Dining Room. New carpet and padding in the 3 bedrooms and master bedroom has laminate flooring. Living Room has a fireplace. Views of the pool area can be enjoyed from the living room, kitchen, dining room, and master bedroom.There is also sliding glass doors in kitchen,master bedroom and other bedroom leading to the pool. For extended living space - open the sliding doors and enjoy the screened-in pool area. On the cooler days, you can sit back and relax by the fireplace. Master Bedroom is Huge with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a large master bathroom - complete with double sinks, Granite countertops,Jacuzzi tub, and separate walk-in shower.The other bathroom has granite counter top.Shower and Bath tub. The kitchen includes Granite countertops, Breakfast Bar, plus all the appliances: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Inside laundry room has washer and dryer hookups in garage... Additional home features: Split-plan home, vaulted ceilings, pantry and ceiling fans. Location! Location! CountryWay offers A-rated schools and is adjacent to West Chase. Shopping and restaurants close to McDill Base Includes Lawn mowing and Pool maintenance,,,,,