Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE

12008 Stone Crossing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12008 Stone Crossing Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED POOL HOME IN COUNTRYWAY, ON AN OVERSIZED LOT WITH 1/4 ACRE, FENCED IN BACK YARD, FIREPLACE, LARGE ENCLOSED PATIO. .Architectural roof with permits added in 2004... 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 2,200sf and a Huge Fenced in Backyard,Can also have a small boat in Yard there is a wide gate that opens for a boat or trailer and 2 walk in gates.... Home has Tile in the Kitchen, Living and Dining Room. New carpet and padding in the 3 bedrooms and master bedroom has laminate flooring. Living Room has a fireplace. Views of the pool area can be enjoyed from the living room, kitchen, dining room, and master bedroom.There is also sliding glass doors in kitchen,master bedroom and other bedroom leading to the pool. For extended living space - open the sliding doors and enjoy the screened-in pool area. On the cooler days, you can sit back and relax by the fireplace. Master Bedroom is Huge with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a large master bathroom - complete with double sinks, Granite countertops,Jacuzzi tub, and separate walk-in shower.The other bathroom has granite counter top.Shower and Bath tub. The kitchen includes Granite countertops, Breakfast Bar, plus all the appliances: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Inside laundry room has washer and dryer hookups in garage... Additional home features: Split-plan home, vaulted ceilings, pantry and ceiling fans. Location! Location! CountryWay offers A-rated schools and is adjacent to West Chase. Shopping and restaurants close to McDill Base Includes Lawn mowing and Pool maintenance,,,,,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have any available units?
12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have?
Some of 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12008 STONE CROSSING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

