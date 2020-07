Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse in Tampa. This is a fantastic home with a large kitchen and brand new stainless steel appliances. Nice large open living room that looks out to a gorgeous view of the pond. Three large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. near to many amenities, including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.