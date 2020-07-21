11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities
Do not miss out on this Stunning 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home w/Pool & Spa overlooking lake w/breathtaking views from inside and out. Completely upgraded w/wood flooring throughout living areas, master & 4th bedroom. Wood w/Hammered Glass & Wrought Iron Front Door sets the tone as you enter this elegant designer style living and dining room w/stylish chandeliers, Vaulted Ceilings, Light & Bright; Tall windows w/light filtering honeycomb blinds. Updated Kitchen w/granite, backsplash, SS Appliances, Lighting, Pull-out Drawers; Custom Eat-in Kitchen Table w/granite & Storage drawers. Kitchen opens to Family Rm w/gas Fireplace & French Doors to Lanai/Pool/Spa Area. Updated ½ Bath & Laundry Rm w/Storage; Stackable W/Dryer. Spindle Wood Staircase; 4 Bedrooms upstairs w/upgraded windows; Large Master w/Blackout & Light filtering shades; Updated M Bath w/large Dble sink vanity, granite counters; seamless glass shower & garden tub; 3 secondary bedrooms, all w/views of lake; Blackout Shades & Lighted Fans; Updated 2nd bath w/marble counters, Dble sinks; shower/tub. Lanai w/Pavers; Solar heated Pool; Gas heated Spa; extra Large Lanai area, great for Large table & Lounge Chairs. All this with Gorgeous day & evening views of lake. Smart, Tech savvy home w/Ring system & “Nest” Thermostat system (Wireless). INCLUDED W/RENT: Complete Lawncare, Pest Control Inside & Out, Pool Service & Trash. Lowry Elementary school and Pre-school, just minutes away! Centrally located w/quick access to Tampa & Pinellas County; Airports & Beaches.