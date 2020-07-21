11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Do not miss out on this Stunning 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home w/Pool & Spa overlooking lake w/breathtaking views from inside and out. Completely upgraded w/wood flooring throughout living areas, master & 4th bedroom. Wood w/Hammered Glass & Wrought Iron Front Door sets the tone as you enter this elegant designer style living and dining room w/stylish chandeliers, Vaulted Ceilings, Light & Bright; Tall windows w/light filtering honeycomb blinds. Updated Kitchen w/granite, backsplash, SS Appliances, Lighting, Pull-out Drawers; Custom Eat-in Kitchen Table w/granite & Storage drawers. Kitchen opens to Family Rm w/gas Fireplace & French Doors to Lanai/Pool/Spa Area. Updated ½ Bath & Laundry Rm w/Storage; Stackable W/Dryer. Spindle Wood Staircase; 4 Bedrooms upstairs w/upgraded windows; Large Master w/Blackout & Light filtering shades; Updated M Bath w/large Dble sink vanity, granite counters; seamless glass shower & garden tub; 3 secondary bedrooms, all w/views of lake; Blackout Shades & Lighted Fans; Updated 2nd bath w/marble counters, Dble sinks; shower/tub. Lanai w/Pavers; Solar heated Pool; Gas heated Spa; extra Large Lanai area, great for Large table & Lounge Chairs. All this with Gorgeous day & evening views of lake. Smart, Tech savvy home w/Ring system & “Nest” Thermostat system (Wireless). INCLUDED W/RENT: Complete Lawncare, Pest Control Inside & Out, Pool Service & Trash. Lowry Elementary school and Pre-school, just minutes away! Centrally located w/quick access to Tampa & Pinellas County; Airports & Beaches.