Town 'n' Country, FL
11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:33 AM

11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE

11517 Whispering Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11517 Whispering Hollow Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Do not miss out on this Stunning 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home w/Pool & Spa overlooking lake w/breathtaking views from inside and out. Completely upgraded w/wood flooring throughout living areas, master & 4th bedroom. Wood w/Hammered Glass & Wrought Iron Front Door sets the tone as you enter this elegant designer style living and dining room w/stylish chandeliers, Vaulted Ceilings, Light & Bright; Tall windows w/light filtering honeycomb blinds. Updated Kitchen w/granite, backsplash, SS Appliances, Lighting, Pull-out Drawers; Custom Eat-in Kitchen Table w/granite & Storage drawers. Kitchen opens to Family Rm w/gas Fireplace & French Doors to Lanai/Pool/Spa Area. Updated ½ Bath & Laundry Rm w/Storage; Stackable W/Dryer. Spindle Wood Staircase; 4 Bedrooms upstairs w/upgraded windows; Large Master w/Blackout & Light filtering shades; Updated M Bath w/large Dble sink vanity, granite counters; seamless glass shower & garden tub; 3 secondary bedrooms, all w/views of lake; Blackout Shades & Lighted Fans; Updated 2nd bath w/marble counters, Dble sinks; shower/tub. Lanai w/Pavers; Solar heated Pool; Gas heated Spa; extra Large Lanai area, great for Large table & Lounge Chairs. All this with Gorgeous day & evening views of lake. Smart, Tech savvy home w/Ring system & “Nest” Thermostat system (Wireless). INCLUDED W/RENT: Complete Lawncare, Pest Control Inside & Out, Pool Service & Trash. Lowry Elementary school and Pre-school, just minutes away! Centrally located w/quick access to Tampa & Pinellas County; Airports & Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11517 WHISPERING HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
