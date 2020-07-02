11513 DECLARATION DRIVE

Amenities

Lovely townhome located in the community of Bay Port Colony. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an open dining/living room concept, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is conveniently located 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa and 30 minutes to Clearwater beach. Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with lawncare included. Take a dip in the community’s private pool or enjoy a night out at one of the many nearby restaurants. Check out the Upper Tampa Bay Trail which is just steps away and enjoy a morning walk or an evening bike ride. Check this beauty out today!