All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
11513 DECLARATION DRIVE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

11513 DECLARATION DRIVE

11513 Declaration Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11513 Declaration Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely townhome located in the community of Bay Port Colony. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an open dining/living room concept, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is conveniently located 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa and 30 minutes to Clearwater beach. Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with lawncare included. Take a dip in the community’s private pool or enjoy a night out at one of the many nearby restaurants. Check out the Upper Tampa Bay Trail which is just steps away and enjoy a morning walk or an evening bike ride. Check this beauty out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have any available units?
11513 DECLARATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have?
Some of 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11513 DECLARATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11513 DECLARATION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg