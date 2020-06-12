10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a rental in a great location ? This fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse is conveniently located close to a golf course,restaurants, 3 malls, Tampa International Airport and the beautiful beaches ! Featuring a spacious living room with a fireplace , large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, a relaxing soaking tub in the master suite, a cozy balcony perfect for sitting outside and enjoying the fresh air, plus a bonus of a 1 car garage. All tucked away by the water in a beautiful community ! Call for details this wont last long!