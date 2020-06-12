All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE

10474 Saint Tropez Place · No Longer Available
Location

10474 Saint Tropez Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a rental in a great location ? This fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse is conveniently located close to a golf course,restaurants, 3 malls, Tampa International Airport and the beautiful beaches ! Featuring a spacious living room with a fireplace , large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, a relaxing soaking tub in the master suite, a cozy balcony perfect for sitting outside and enjoying the fresh air, plus a bonus of a 1 car garage. All tucked away by the water in a beautiful community ! Call for details this wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have any available units?
10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have?
Some of 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE does offer parking.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have a pool?
No, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10474 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
