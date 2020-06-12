10405 SAINT TROPEZ PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

This community has so much to offer from the canal, which has access to Tampa Bay & the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the complex offer 23 private boat slips. A boat lover's dream! The double car garage has an entrance to the main house just inside the reception area/main door. The ground floor consists of a large Chef's designed open plan kitchen/diner & huge lounge area w/ double French doors opening out onto the biggest wooden deck in the complex overlooking the water. The lounge was professionally pre-wired for home theater w/ ceiling speakers already installed. This entire area is decked out in tasteful crown molding. There are ample cupboard storage areas, larger/pantry & a separate half bathroom. The kitchen appliances are matching Maytag stainless & are all in great condition. The large wooden staircase leads to a hardwood floored landing w/ a huge master suite, which boasts a large bathroom w/ separate toilet, twin sinks, sunken bath, a walk in shower that can fit a whole family. There is also a walk in closet w/lots of shelving. The bedroom also has a double door balcony overlooking the water. 2 more large bedrooms are further along the landing both w/ ample closet space, along w/ another large 2-room family bathroom & a laundry room w/ all required hook ups. All the windows are energy saving double glazing & have shutter for added security & privacy. Central location provides quick and easy access to Tampa Airport, South Tampa, Downtown and the Beaches!