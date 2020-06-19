5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, stand alone shower and separate garden tub. Enjoy the large screened patio that has a nice size back yard fully fenced. This home aims to please and is located in South Titusville near Kennedy Space Center and quick access to US1, I-95, SR 528 to Orlando International Airport and Patrick Air Force Base. This is one you don't want to miss!