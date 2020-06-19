All apartments in Titusville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:31 PM

5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue

5550 Meadow Oaks Drive · (321) 278-6275
Location

5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL 32780
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2083 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, stand alone shower and separate garden tub. Enjoy the large screened patio that has a nice size back yard fully fenced. This home aims to please and is located in South Titusville near Kennedy Space Center and quick access to US1, I-95, SR 528 to Orlando International Airport and Patrick Air Force Base. This is one you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have any available units?
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
