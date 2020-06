Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Secluded in the back of Villas at La Cita with a view of neighborhood and a pond is this 2 bed 2 bath unit. Inside laundry, Off street parking, Community Pool, Tennis Court and more just off US1 in the desirable LaCita Country Club Area. Close to Cape, Beaches, Orlando and Daytona