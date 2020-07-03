3082 Sir Hamilton Circle

Amenities

Ground floor, two bedroom, one bathroom condo located in Camelot Estates. This unit has had a few updates over the last couple of years such as wood laminate floors for the main living/dining room and in both of the bedrooms. Also, the bathroom had new tile installed along with a new vanity approximately a year ago. Tenants in the past have loved the dual closets in the bedrooms as well as the screened-in porch out back. Speaking of which, don't forget about the storage room out there that has a washer/dryer hookups. The community has a pool and a no pet policy. This rental has easy access to US 1 and Titus Landing - the brand new, open air shopping-dining-entertainment complex in Titusville.