Village Grove of La Cita 3 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious floor plan with eat in kitchen, vaulted ceiling, enclosed Florida room. Master has walk in closet and walk in shower. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout, window treatments, ceiling fans, washer/dryer. Lawn mowing included in rent, tenant responsible for landscape beds, pruning and trimming of foliage. No Smoking and No pets!