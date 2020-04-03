2500 Saint Pauls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1. Executive style fully furnished with top quality furniture including new mattresses. Remodeled in 2011 with new bath, kitchen, A/C, and laminate flooring throughout living and bedrooms. New smart T.V. Newer refrigerator, garage door, and patio screens. Spacious, open home with vaulted ceilings in desirable, well established neighborhood. Split plan with walk in closet and french doors in master bedroom. Picturesque scene from double french doors in living room provides ample natural lighting. Large 2 car garage with laundry. Shopping, groceries, restaurants, beaches, fishing. 12% tax added for 7 month or less lease