All apartments in Titusville
Find more places like 2500 Saint Pauls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Titusville, FL
/
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

2500 Saint Pauls Drive

2500 Saint Andrews Dr · (321) 961-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Titusville
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL 32780
Cathedral Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1. Executive style fully furnished with top quality furniture including new mattresses. Remodeled in 2011 with new bath, kitchen, A/C, and laminate flooring throughout living and bedrooms. New smart T.V. Newer refrigerator, garage door, and patio screens. Spacious, open home with vaulted ceilings in desirable, well established neighborhood. Split plan with walk in closet and french doors in master bedroom. Picturesque scene from double french doors in living room provides ample natural lighting. Large 2 car garage with laundry. Shopping, groceries, restaurants, beaches, fishing. 12% tax added for 7 month or less lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have any available units?
2500 Saint Pauls Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have?
Some of 2500 Saint Pauls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Saint Pauls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Saint Pauls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Saint Pauls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive does offer parking.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have a pool?
No, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Saint Pauls Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Saint Pauls Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2500 Saint Pauls Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Titusville 2 BedroomsTitusville Apartments with Pool
Titusville Apartments with Washer-DryerTitusville Furnished Apartments
Titusville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity