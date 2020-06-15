All apartments in Titusville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1083 S DELEON AVE

1083 South Deleon Avenue · (321) 360-5823
Location

1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780
Read Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1083 S DELEON AVE · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Tile flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances, new hot water heater, and combo washer-dryer unit available for convenient weekday or weekend laundry. Schedule a showing today. Close to schools, shopping, and Downtown Dining and Entertainment.

If you are seriously interested in this property please be prepared to leave the holding deposit of one month rent today and submit applications online right after. It takes both the holding fee and application to take the home off the market.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(321) 360-5823.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5771765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have any available units?
1083 S DELEON AVE has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1083 S DELEON AVE have?
Some of 1083 S DELEON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 S DELEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1083 S DELEON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 S DELEON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 S DELEON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE offer parking?
No, 1083 S DELEON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 S DELEON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have a pool?
No, 1083 S DELEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1083 S DELEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 S DELEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 S DELEON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1083 S DELEON AVE has units with air conditioning.
