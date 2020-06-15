1083 S DELEON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Tile flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances, new hot water heater, and combo washer-dryer unit available for convenient weekday or weekend laundry. Schedule a showing today. Close to schools, shopping, and Downtown Dining and Entertainment.



If you are seriously interested in this property please be prepared to leave the holding deposit of one month rent today and submit applications online right after. It takes both the holding fee and application to take the home off the market.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(321) 360-5823.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5771765)