16766 SW 95 STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATHROOM; ONE CAR GARAGE WITH EXTENDED PAVED DRIVEWAY TO FIT 4 VEHICLES; KITCHEN TOTALLY REMODELED; GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES; ALL TILED DOWNSTAIRS; WOOD FLOORING STAIRS AND THROUGHOUT SECOND FLOOR; HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND GLASS DOOR; BUILT ON 2014; ONE ORIGINAL OWNER; VIVINT SECURITY SYSTEM; CALIFORNIA CLOSETS IN ALL BEDROOMS; LOCATED IN THE RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY OF KENDALL SQUARE WITH A BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE, INFINITY POOL, HOT TUB, PLAYGROUND, BBQ PAVILION, FITNESS CENTER AND MUCH MORE; REALTORS PLEASE REFER TO BROKER REMARKS; ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE MLS # F10193839; INVESTORS ARE WELCOME; CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING PLAZAS.