16546 SW 103rd Ln

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs. The master bathroom has been skillfully remodeled and has dual showers and a separate tub and dual sinks. Bring your pickiest family and you will be delighted to have found them the perfect rental. The neighborhood has it all! Publix, Aldi, BJ's, Costco, Walmart, Baptist Hospital, and great restaurants like Longhorn, Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Olive Garden, and much, much more. Also for sale under MLS#A10839686.