The Hammocks, FL
16546 SW 103rd Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

16546 SW 103rd Ln

16546 Southwest 103rd Lane · (305) 497-8877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL 33196
Forest Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs. The master bathroom has been skillfully remodeled and has dual showers and a separate tub and dual sinks. Bring your pickiest family and you will be delighted to have found them the perfect rental. The neighborhood has it all! Publix, Aldi, BJ's, Costco, Walmart, Baptist Hospital, and great restaurants like Longhorn, Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Olive Garden, and much, much more. Also for sale under MLS#A10839686.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have any available units?
16546 SW 103rd Ln has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have?
Some of 16546 SW 103rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16546 SW 103rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16546 SW 103rd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16546 SW 103rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16546 SW 103rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16546 SW 103rd Ln does offer parking.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16546 SW 103rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16546 SW 103rd Ln has a pool.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 16546 SW 103rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16546 SW 103rd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16546 SW 103rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16546 SW 103rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
