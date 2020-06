Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Great 1 bed/1bath unit in much sought after Vista Lago at the Hammocks !!!



- Nicely remodeled Kitchen with granite counter top.

- Laminated floor throughout the unit.

- Washer and dryer inside open balcony. 2nd floor entry and (1) assigned parking space with lots of guest spaces.

- Small pets welcome

- ACCESS TO BEAUTIFUL PARK WITH LAKE/RUNNING/BIKING & ROLLERBLADING TRAIL.

- Condominium with community pool, club house and Exercise room. Gated Community



One (1) year contract with three (3) months deposit: first months, last month and security deposit



