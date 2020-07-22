All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

15325 Southwest 106th Terrace

15325 Southwest 106th Terrace · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15325 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
15325 Southwest 106th Terrace Apt #617, Miami, FL 33196 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. No pets allowed. Fantastic opportunity to rent this unit in The Hammocks. The unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a screened balcony, and a laundry room. You can live in your own oasis with a community pool and beach; also close to highways and more. [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3633722 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have any available units?
15325 Southwest 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have?
Some of 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15325 Southwest 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace offer parking?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace has a pool.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 15325 Southwest 106th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
