Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

15325 Southwest 106th Terrace Apt #617, Miami, FL 33196 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. No pets allowed. Fantastic opportunity to rent this unit in The Hammocks. The unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a screened balcony, and a laundry room. You can live in your own oasis with a community pool and beach; also close to highways and more. [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3633722 ]