15243 SW 112th Ter

Amazing Home at Hammocks Shores 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185372
Beautiful Kendall 4/2 with lush tropical landscaping located in a peaceful tree-lined neighborhood. This comfortably spacious home is located by a children's playground & close to Hammocks , 14 mile lake with beach areas. Large spacious kitchen - great for entertaining. Newly painted interior, brand new carpet in the entrance living room and converted garage room. Brand new accordion shutters. Garage was converted, could be used as a 5th bedroom or play room. Washer & Dryer are in the converted garage. Ample room for storage. Lawn Maintenance included in rent. This gorgeous home is also minutes from London Square, Baptist Hospital, West & Tamiami Airport. Easy to Show !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185372
