15243 SW 112th Ter
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

15243 SW 112th Ter

15243 Southwest 112th Terrace · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15243 Southwest 112th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Amazing Home at Hammocks Shores 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185372

Beautiful Kendall 4/2 with lush tropical landscaping located in a peaceful tree-lined neighborhood. This comfortably spacious home is located by a children's playground & close to Hammocks , 14 mile lake with beach areas. Large spacious kitchen - great for entertaining. Newly painted interior, brand new carpet in the entrance living room and converted garage room. Brand new accordion shutters. Garage was converted, could be used as a 5th bedroom or play room. Washer & Dryer are in the converted garage. Ample room for storage. Lawn Maintenance included in rent. This gorgeous home is also minutes from London Square, Baptist Hospital, West & Tamiami Airport. Easy to Show !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185372
Property Id 185372

(RLNE5897566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have any available units?
15243 SW 112th Ter has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15243 SW 112th Ter have?
Some of 15243 SW 112th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15243 SW 112th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15243 SW 112th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15243 SW 112th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 15243 SW 112th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 15243 SW 112th Ter offers parking.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15243 SW 112th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have a pool?
No, 15243 SW 112th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15243 SW 112th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15243 SW 112th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15243 SW 112th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15243 SW 112th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
