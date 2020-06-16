10018 Hammocks Blvd

Great location, kitchen remodeled, 2 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, condo/townhouse with living area. Unit is bright with large balconies. Easy access to Kendall Dr, shopping centers and great schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
