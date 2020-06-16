All apartments in The Hammocks
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

10018 Hammocks Blvd

10018 Hammocks Boulevard · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10018 Hammocks Boulevard, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204-5 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, kitchen remodeled, 2 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, condo/townhouse with living area. Unit is bright with large balconies. Easy access to Kendall Dr, shopping centers and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have any available units?
10018 Hammocks Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have?
Some of 10018 Hammocks Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 Hammocks Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10018 Hammocks Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 Hammocks Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10018 Hammocks Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd offer parking?
No, 10018 Hammocks Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10018 Hammocks Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have a pool?
No, 10018 Hammocks Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10018 Hammocks Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 Hammocks Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10018 Hammocks Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10018 Hammocks Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
