All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 87 Live Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
87 Live Oak Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

87 Live Oak Circle

87 Live Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

87 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL 33469

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes. It offers tree lined streets with sidewalks that is well kept and centrally located within walking distance to the intra-coastal, beaches, restaurants and shopping. Close to Golf-courses & Marinas with boat rentals. The Jupiter inlet allows ocean access in less than 2 miles. Just 22 miles north of Palm Beach Airport.This 3/2.5/2 Townhome is CLEAN and Private. Ready to move into. NO Homes in back of this unit as it sits on a premium lot offering much privacy. Beautiful walled garden and partial screen enclosure with a locked privacy gate offer you the ability to grill outdoors and enjoy Florida weather after a refreshing swim in the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Live Oak Circle have any available units?
87 Live Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tequesta, FL.
What amenities does 87 Live Oak Circle have?
Some of 87 Live Oak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Live Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
87 Live Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Live Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 87 Live Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 87 Live Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Live Oak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 87 Live Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 87 Live Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Live Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Live Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Live Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with GymsTequesta Apartments with Parking
Tequesta Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLWestgate, FLLighthouse Point, FLVero Beach, FLHobe Sound, FLSouth Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University