87 Live Oak Circle

One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes. It offers tree lined streets with sidewalks that is well kept and centrally located within walking distance to the intra-coastal, beaches, restaurants and shopping. Close to Golf-courses & Marinas with boat rentals. The Jupiter inlet allows ocean access in less than 2 miles. Just 22 miles north of Palm Beach Airport.This 3/2.5/2 Townhome is CLEAN and Private. Ready to move into. NO Homes in back of this unit as it sits on a premium lot offering much privacy. Beautiful walled garden and partial screen enclosure with a locked privacy gate offer you the ability to grill outdoors and enjoy Florida weather after a refreshing swim in the community pool.