Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:28 PM

63 Tall Oaks Circle

63 Tall Oaks Circle · (561) 635-0500
Location

63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms. Luxurious Master Suite w/ Huge walk-in closet and Spacious Master Bath with Lots of Storage. Guest Bedroom has Walk-in Closet & All 3 bedrooms have built-in closet organizers! Large 2 car garage w/ white cabinets & lots of storage! Only 5 doors down to gorgeous pool and backs to St Judes for wonderful privacy! Amazing location - Walk/Bike Everywhere! Close to Fantastic Restaurants, Shopping, Jupiter Island, PBI airport, the teal blue clear water Beaches. Everything has been Upgraded and Shows Beautifully. Exquisite! Basic Cable and Internet Incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have any available units?
63 Tall Oaks Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have?
Some of 63 Tall Oaks Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Tall Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
63 Tall Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Tall Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 63 Tall Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 63 Tall Oaks Circle does offer parking.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Tall Oaks Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 63 Tall Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 63 Tall Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Tall Oaks Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Tall Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Tall Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
