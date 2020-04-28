63 Tall Oaks Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms. Luxurious Master Suite w/ Huge walk-in closet and Spacious Master Bath with Lots of Storage. Guest Bedroom has Walk-in Closet & All 3 bedrooms have built-in closet organizers! Large 2 car garage w/ white cabinets & lots of storage! Only 5 doors down to gorgeous pool and backs to St Judes for wonderful privacy! Amazing location - Walk/Bike Everywhere! Close to Fantastic Restaurants, Shopping, Jupiter Island, PBI airport, the teal blue clear water Beaches. Everything has been Upgraded and Shows Beautifully. Exquisite! Basic Cable and Internet Incl.