Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

300 Beach Road

300 Beach Road · (561) 747-6600
Location

300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors. Peeks of the ocean and enjoy ocean breeze from the large covered patio. New water heater and A/C unit , replaced in 2019. Furnishings negotiable. Amenities include private beach access, pool, and car wash. Kayak and paddleboard storage available for $200 annually. This unit comes with 1 covered parking spot and 1 storage space. Conveniently located to great restaurants, shopping, golf, marinas, pristine beaches, and the Jupiter Inlet. This unit is available for sale or rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Beach Road have any available units?
300 Beach Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Beach Road have?
Some of 300 Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 300 Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Beach Road does offer parking.
Does 300 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 300 Beach Road has a pool.
Does 300 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Beach Road has units with air conditioning.
