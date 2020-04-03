300 Beach Road

Amenities

Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors. Peeks of the ocean and enjoy ocean breeze from the large covered patio. New water heater and A/C unit , replaced in 2019. Furnishings negotiable. Amenities include private beach access, pool, and car wash. Kayak and paddleboard storage available for $200 annually. This unit comes with 1 covered parking spot and 1 storage space. Conveniently located to great restaurants, shopping, golf, marinas, pristine beaches, and the Jupiter Inlet. This unit is available for sale or rent.