Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Views of the Intracooastal waterway. Nicely appointed with tile floors, updated master bath & kitchen. First floor lovely courtyard entry. Enjoy a private path to the beach. Other amenities include boat dock, kayak and paddle board right out your back door. Pool covered parking, car rinse. Tastefully furnished and ready for occupancy. This is available for annual furnished or seasonal furnished.