All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 236 Village Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
236 Village Boulevard
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

236 Village Boulevard

236 Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

236 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL 33469

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
tennis court
1st floor/Ground Unit in this clean as a whistle 1 bedroom condo in the desirable community of Lighthouse Cove full Amenities community. Floors throughout & freshly painted. Open kitchen floor plan, screened lanai to enjoy the eastern coastal breezes. Washer&Dryer in condo, Master bedroom includes a vanity-dressing area with a walk-in closet & additional double closet. Enjoy the convenience of resort style pool, indoor raquet ball court,business center,fitness center,tennis courts. Walking distance to Publix, shopping,Public Library & restuarants, beaches & boating. A hidden Gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Village Boulevard have any available units?
236 Village Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tequesta, FL.
What amenities does 236 Village Boulevard have?
Some of 236 Village Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
236 Village Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 236 Village Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 236 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 236 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 236 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Village Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Village Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 236 Village Boulevard has a pool.
Does 236 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 236 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Village Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Village Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Village Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with GymsTequesta Apartments with Parking
Tequesta Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLWestgate, FLLighthouse Point, FLVero Beach, FLHobe Sound, FLSouth Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University