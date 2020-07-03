236 Village Boulevard

Amenities

1st floor/Ground Unit in this clean as a whistle 1 bedroom condo in the desirable community of Lighthouse Cove full Amenities community. Floors throughout & freshly painted. Open kitchen floor plan, screened lanai to enjoy the eastern coastal breezes. Washer&Dryer in condo, Master bedroom includes a vanity-dressing area with a walk-in closet & additional double closet. Enjoy the convenience of resort style pool, indoor raquet ball court,business center,fitness center,tennis courts. Walking distance to Publix, shopping,Public Library & restuarants, beaches & boating. A hidden Gem.