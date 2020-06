Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move right in and enjoy this freshly painted clean 3/2/1 Gem, privately located back from the road and next to open grassy preserve areas. SS appliances with brand new dishwasher, plus laundry room washer & dryer with pantry shelving. 2 driveways allow for RV, Truck or Boat Storage within Unincorporated PB County nestled in desirable Village of Tequesta. Your Pets are welcome and has above garage attic storage! See it today and make it your home.