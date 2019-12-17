8517 Sea Harbour Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a8488e098 ---- Inquire today for a showing appointment 813-246-4314. Newly renovated, modern 2/2 condo available Sept 1! This third floor condo has everything to make you feel at home. Nicely appointed kitchen with wood cabinetry opens up to a main living area, which then leads to a beautiful screened outdoor living area. Grey tones and faux wood laminate flooring in the main living areas, wonderfully updated bathrooms with modern tiled floors and tub surrounds. Water and sewer included!Must see to believe! Experience resort style living at The Falls, a popular community near USF and I75. ** Apply by Sept 16 and receive $250 off first month’s rent!!