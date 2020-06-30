13400 Arbor Isle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy living in this beautiful Temple Terrace community with many amenities to offer to include water, sewer, trash, pest control, renters liability insurance. The apartments are nicely equipped and provide updated finishes. Convenient to shopping and the interstate to include public transportation. Please call for additional information.



(RLNE5570975)