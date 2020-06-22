13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, screened balcony, ceiling fans and more! Vinyl plank and tile flooring. Rent includes water, sewer, trash. The Preserve at Temple Terrace Condominium community is near USF, the VA Hospital and major highways. Lushly landscaped grounds built around beautiful lakes and community amenities include 2 pools, hot tub, sand volleyball, BBQ areas, walking paths, fitness center and more