All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive · (813) 347-9138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, screened balcony, ceiling fans and more! Vinyl plank and tile flooring. Rent includes water, sewer, trash. The Preserve at Temple Terrace Condominium community is near USF, the VA Hospital and major highways. Lushly landscaped grounds built around beautiful lakes and community amenities include 2 pools, hot tub, sand volleyball, BBQ areas, walking paths, fitness center and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have any available units?
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity