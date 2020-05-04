2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities
Lawn maint. included
4 large, upstairs bedrooms
Den/office downstairs
Living room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen downstairs
Half bath downstairs
Lower level features tile throughout
New Carpet upstairs
New downstairs and upstairs AC units
Open concept loft upstairs (den or office)
2 bathrooms upstairs
Master features his/her closets, garden tub and shower
Downstairs laundry room
2 car garage
Fenced in back yard
Walking distance to Publix
2 kitchen sinks (one in island)
680+ credit score required
No cats, other pets determined by owners
Available now