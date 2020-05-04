All apartments in Tavares
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE

2393 Tealwood Circle · (352) 504-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2393 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL 32778
Lane Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lawn maint. included
4 large, upstairs bedrooms
Den/office downstairs
Living room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen downstairs
Half bath downstairs
Lower level features tile throughout
New Carpet upstairs
New downstairs and upstairs AC units
Open concept loft upstairs (den or office)
2 bathrooms upstairs
Master features his/her closets, garden tub and shower
Downstairs laundry room
2 car garage
Fenced in back yard
Walking distance to Publix
2 kitchen sinks (one in island)
680+ credit score required
No cats, other pets determined by owners
Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
