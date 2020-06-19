738 HAVEN PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful condo in Tarpon Springs for RENT @ $1495.00 monthly, ready to move into. Spacious, two story with 1404 sq ft of AC space. Amazing kitchen withgranite counters, pretty tiled back splash, wood cabinets and upscale appliances, including large refrigerator with ice in door. Wood Laminate flooring thru out home, with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Open living with large family-dining area, and

pass-thru counter space for more seating looking into kitchen. Spacious bonus room, separate for use as living room, office, play room or more. Palms of Haven Place has nice areas to walk & enjoy the pretty landscapped grounds. Private residential complex, but very close to

downtown Tarpon Springs with many restaurants and shops. Plus, you can walk to the near by small shopping area with Public,

TJ Maxx and many more places to shop. You will be less than 10 minutes to Fred Howard park beaches.