Tarpon Springs, FL
738 HAVEN PLACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

738 HAVEN PLACE

738 Haven Place · (727) 935-5894
Location

738 Haven Place, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful condo in Tarpon Springs for RENT @ $1495.00 monthly, ready to move into. Spacious, two story with 1404 sq ft of AC space. Amazing kitchen withgranite counters, pretty tiled back splash, wood cabinets and upscale appliances, including large refrigerator with ice in door. Wood Laminate flooring thru out home, with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Open living with large family-dining area, and
pass-thru counter space for more seating looking into kitchen. Spacious bonus room, separate for use as living room, office, play room or more. Palms of Haven Place has nice areas to walk & enjoy the pretty landscapped grounds. Private residential complex, but very close to
downtown Tarpon Springs with many restaurants and shops. Plus, you can walk to the near by small shopping area with Public,
TJ Maxx and many more places to shop. You will be less than 10 minutes to Fred Howard park beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have any available units?
738 HAVEN PLACE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 HAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 738 HAVEN PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 HAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
738 HAVEN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 HAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 738 HAVEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 738 HAVEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 HAVEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 738 HAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 738 HAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 HAVEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 HAVEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 HAVEN PLACE has units with air conditioning.
