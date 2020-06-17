All apartments in Tamiami
12310 Southwest 39th Street

12310 Southwest 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12310 Southwest 39th Street, Tamiami, FL 33175
Southern Estates

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
12310 Southwest 39th Street, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. LOCATION LOCATION Updated Single Family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home has new roof Impact windows new kitchen with stainless appliances and cabinets and Granite counter tops. Floors are new ceramic wood like finish throughout the home. home has an alarm system and a big back yard. Close to everything, turnpike, hospitals shopping areas, [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588116 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have any available units?
12310 Southwest 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamiami, FL.
What amenities does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have?
Some of 12310 Southwest 39th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12310 Southwest 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12310 Southwest 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 Southwest 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamiami.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street offer parking?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have a pool?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12310 Southwest 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12310 Southwest 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
