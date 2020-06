Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 09/01/19 No Pet and no eviction! Available on Sept 1st 2019. This over-sized townhome will not last long which is located in Wood Briar! 3 bedrooms 3 baths town-home. Fully loaded and spacious, this 2 story townhome has it all for you and your family Subdivision mixture of townhomes and single family homes. Directions: Fred George Rd Approx. 1.5 miles from Capital Circle NW to right on Woodbriar, left on Sawtooth. Call to schedule a viewing 850-508-9972. Accepts Section 8. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4963473)